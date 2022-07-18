Funeral held for schoolboy struck by bin lorry in Walsall

West Bromwich Road was closed at the junction on Broadway

Abdul Ahad Haroon was fatally injured during the incident, in West Bromwich Road near the junction with Broadway, Palfrey, just before 10am on Sunday.

He was laid to rest following a funeral service held at Masjid Abu Bakr mosque, in Wednesbury Road, on Monday.

Paying tribute Councillor Aftab Nwaz, of St Matthew's ward, said: "As a local councillor I can say this is a tragedy for the whole community and is even worse when it's a young child."

Abdul was confirmed dead shortly after being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Police say specialist officers are supporting his family and are appealing for information and any dash cam footage from the area at the time.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is helping with inquiries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the boy was given advanced trauma care at the scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.54am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bin lorry and pedestrian at the junction of West Bromwich Road and Broadway, Walsall.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car.

"On arrival, crews found a boy, the pedestrian, in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

"Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the boy at the scene and continued with treatment enroute to hospital.

"Sadly though, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased at Walsall Manor Hospital.”

People are being asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101.