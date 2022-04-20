Revolution Records preparing for 15th Record Store Day on Saturday

Mark Burns is looking forward to Record Store Day

The 15th official Record Store Day is set to be the biggest yet with independent music shops across the country showcasing the latest in vinyl.

Founded to help ensure the survival of record shops the event helped create the comeback of vinyl when it looked downloadable music would be the only option for customers.

Artists like Jack White began releasing albums on vinyl and others followed suit allowing Revolution Records to amass the biggest stock in rhe Midlands.

Revolution Records retail manager Mark Burns is looking forward to the best selling day of the year.

He said: "Record Store Day is that day of the year when over 260 independent record shops across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

"Hundreds of special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day, many artists have announced brand new music and special limited-edition reissues for this year, with the likes of Elton John, Blur, David Bowie, Childish Gambino, Pixies, Ennio Morricone, Patti Smith, Madonna and Dire Straits, Slade, Frankie Goes To Hollywood all taking part.

"By supporting Record Store Day you’re championing a rich and diverse collection of releases and celebrating the continued importance of independent record stores, many of whom have had a very challenging time of it these last two years."

Due to the cancellation of Record Store Day for two years there will be two in 2022.

Mark said: "We hope people will join us for this year’s record store day on both dates Saturday, April 23 and Saturday, June 18."

Revolution Records opened its Retail Multiples, Park Street, shop in 2017 and quickly amassed a loyal following after the closure of Walsall's beloved Bridge and Sundown record shops closing.

Mark worked at Sundown Records and is delighted the resurgence of vinyl means he still gets to chat to customers he has known decades.