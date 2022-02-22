Residents left concerned after 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits the Black Country

Walsall town centre. Photo: Google

The British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded the seismic activity at 11pm on Tuesday night and was felt across the whole region.

It is believed the epicentre of the earthquake was in Andrew Road in West Bromwich, situated near to the border with Walsall.

Residents in West Bromwich, Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Lichfield each reported hearing a "loud bang" as the earthquake hit.

Gloria Barnsley and husband Roger, both in their early 70s, were relaxing at home in Prestwood – near to Kinver – when they hurt a loud noise.

Mrs Barnsley, who said she might have been watching Gogglebox when the earthquake happened, said: "My husband and I were watching TV and because we live near woodlands, we looked at one another and thought 'what's going on?'

"We've got lots of trees coming down and it was like a tree had come down and then bounced. We heard it before and tried to guess how long ago it was, not knowing it was so long ago (the Dudley earthquake in 2000).

"We really thought it was trees because of the problems with the storms across the UK. We thought at the time we're not going to investigate because we're ok, the house is ok, and everything seemed fine."

A resident in Andrew Road said: ""We were at the epicentre of the earthquake and were still awake when it happened.

"I'm surprised we were so close because the noise sounded distant. If we'd have been asleep, I don't think it would have woken us up.

"There was an unmistakeable loud rumbling that echoed through the room. I assumed it was thunder, until I checked online.

"I was reading an article about Russia and Ukraine at the time of the earthquake, which gave me a momentary scare."

Meanwhile a resident in the Dudley borough said he was in his chair, reading a newspaper, when he heard a "cracking" and "rumbling" noise – and initially thought the "house was going to come down" – but said it didn't compare to the previous earthquake in the area.

The BGS said Walsall was at the epicentre of the seismic activity, which had a depth of 7km. The service said the effects of the quake were felt in a 20km radius from its epicentre, with tremors being detected by residents in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

David Galloway, from the BGS, said: "It's not unusual – we record 250 or so earthquakes over the UK on average and most of them go unnoticed. We get ones of this size (a 2.8 magnitude earthquake) around 12 to 15 times a year, but most of them happen in unpopulated areas and Walsall, Birmingham and the Black Country are obviously very well populated (so it was noticed)."

Meanwhile several residents took to social media to describe what happened. Robin Smith, of Manor Road, Walsall, posted: "Scared me half to death, thought car had hit the house."

One resident, who lives in the Sandwell borough, told the BGS it was like a "loud grumble like a passing lorry" which caused their windows to vibrate, but it was over "very quick".

Whilst another in Lichfield said it was like a "very short jolt, almost sonic-boom like" as residents took to social media to report feeling the earthquake.

One resident reported his sofa "shaking" whilst another said: "I felt it everything shook in my room (and) thought someone was trying to break down my front door."

One person added: "I thought I felt unwell – I was walking up the stairs and my legs went like jelly."

Others told the BGS the quake shook their homes, while one person said it "was like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window".