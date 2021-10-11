Fresh plans submitted for delayed homes complex in Walsall

The former petrol station site on Queslett Road East, Streetly

Developers are preparing to build 53 apartments spread across two blocks on land on Queslett Road East in Streetly, Walsall.

The scheme, which was originally touted as a complex for the over-55s, was given the go ahead in February despite objections from planning officers.

The site has now been cleared for development and further plans have now been submitted for an electricity substation at the southern corner of the plot to serve the properties.

A number of "minor amendments" to the scheme are also being sought, including changes to the layout of some rooms and the layout of the car park.

An application to Walsall Council says the changes "would not result in a development which is substantially different than that approved".

The site at Queslett Road East, Streetly, has now been cleared for development

"Indeed, it is our view that the proposed amendments will result in improvements to the development’s design, circulation, accessibility, fire and highway safety," it adds.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, who represents the neighbouring Pheasey ward, said residents had been desperate to see work start at the site, which has been vacant since the petrol station closed down in 2004.

He said: "This is a previously developed site and unfortunately there have been delays in getting this scheme up and running.

"It has the potential to be a really good development, and it is exactly the sort of thing that the area is crying out for due to the elderly population we have here.

"Residents have wanted to see this site developed for a long time now and hopefully we will see work starting soon."

The scheme will see apartments spread across a four-storey building and a three-storey building, and will also include a 53-space car park.

A statement accompanying the latest application says the development is "now in the process of being implemented".