Planned closure of M6 Junction 10 postponed once again hours ahead of work starting

How the revamped junction will look

The motorway was due to be closed in both directions to lift steel beams into place creating a new bridge at Junction 10 from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

A specialist 750-tonne crane needed was not available this weekend, Highways England said.

Highways England senior network planner Frank Bird said: “Due to circumstances out of our control, the specialist 750-tonne crane needed to lift these 44m-long steel bridge beams into place is not now available this weekend.

“We understand people need to plan their journeys and apologise for any confusion caused. It is with heavy hearts that we have been forced to delay this important work but we need to use the specialist, high-capacity crane to lift the five braced pairs of beams weighing between 90 to 120 tonnes each.”

It comes after the original closure date of July 2 was postponed to this weekend.

The work is part of the £78 million transformation of the Walsall junction which will replace the 50-year-old bridges currently in place across the M6 and double the number of lanes around the junction from two to four.

Highways England and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, have joined forces to fund the congestion-busting upgrade. Contractor John Sisk & Son is carrying out the work.

It is hoped the beam lift can take place within the next few weeks and a new date will be announced shortly.

The congestion at Junction 10 was identified as one of the main transport issues facing the region in the West Midlands Strategic Transport Plan.