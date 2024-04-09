Express & Star
Labour selects former headmistress as candidate

The Labour Party has selected former headmistress Jacqueline Brown as its candidate to fight the Stone, Great Wyrley & Penkridge seat at the General Election.

By Mark Andrews
Published

She said making it easier to get a GP or dentist appointment would be among her priorities.

"I will use my experience as a teacher to break down barriers for our young people," she added.

She will be standing against the present MP for South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson, who will contest the seat for the Conservatives.

