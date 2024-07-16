Appeal for help identifying people responsible for disorder at pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police has launched the appeal in relation to a disturbance at a pub on Station Road in Stone, which the force said happened around 10pm and saw a fight break out in a beer garden.

The force said that it had been reported that a man had had a knife at the scene, but a search uncovered no knife, while paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated people at the scene for minor injuries and a woman was taken to hospital after suffering a panic attack.

It has also asked that anyone with any information or relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area should get in touch by calling 101 or using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information following a disturbance at a pub in Stone.

"We were called to Station Road in the town just before 10pm on Sunday (14 July) after a fight broke out in a beer garden. We were also told a man had a knife.

"Officers went to the scene and carried out a search. No knife was found.

"Colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated people at the scene for minor injuries.

"A woman also went to hospital after suffering a panic attack.

"Anyone with information or relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time can call 101, quoting incident 702 of 14 July, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know, not who you are."