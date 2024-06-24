Police appeal to find missing girl, 13, who was last seen on Saturday

West Mercia Police said officers are concerned for the welfare of Sophie, from Telford, who went missing from Stone in Staffordshire.

The force said she was last seen at around 6pm on Saturday.

In an appeal on social media officers said: "She is described as medium build, with red and black hair.

"She was last seen wearing black bomber coat around her waist, black hoodie, black Tupac t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black converse trainers."

Sophie, who went missing on Saturday. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone who has seen her or know of her whereabouts is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website quoting incident 625 of 22/06/24.