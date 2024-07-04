Ex-charity boss who stole from former work now running community hub as she awaits sentencing

Stone Community Hub's board of trustees has held a meeting following the conviction of former North Staffordshire Carers Association chief executive, Jane Harding, who has been convicted of taking £945.55.

The 55-year-old has been warned she could be jailed when she is sentenced at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court in September after admitting a charge of theft.

Harding was sacked by the North Staffordshire Carers Association in 2021 after her two-and-a-half-year thieving spree came to light.