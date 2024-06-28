Police issue update on last known sighting of missing Telford girl, 13

Staffordshire Police has posted an update on the search for the missing 13-year-old, Sophie.

The teenager went missing from the town of Stone in Staffordshire on Saturday, June 22, and an update from the force on Friday said it is believed she was last seen in the Piccadilly area of Manchester on Tuesday this week.

Staffordshire Police's appeal on Friday said: "We continue to appeal for help to find missing Sophie, from Telford.

"Sophie, 13, is missing from Stone. We believe she was last seen in the Piccadilly area of Manchester on Tuesday.

"Call 101, or contact us via Live Chat on our website. Quote incident 625 of June 22."