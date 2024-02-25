Woman dies in Staffordshire house blaze

Firefighters rushed to the property in James Street in Leek shortly after 10pm on Saturday after reports that smoke was could be seen spewing out.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the body of a woman, aged in her 70s, was found inside after crews forced open the door and doused the fire found in an upstairs room.

The service's website stated: "We forced entry into the building and extinguished the fire in a room upstairs. The gas and electric supply was isolated to make sure the area was safe.

"A woman in her 70s was found unresponsive inside. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with her family and friends at this tragic and difficult time.

Crews from the town, Stone, Cheadle, Sandyford and Longton were sent to the scene.

Fire investigators and Staffordshire Police have been working to find the cause of the blaze.