Shocking video shows moment fireworks explode in crowd

The fireworks reportedly "went into a crowd" during an event hosted by Stone Swynnerton Park Cricket Club, in Stone, on Friday night. Several people were reportedly injured but this hasn't been confirmed. However, Part of the footage above that we've chosen not to show appears to show casualties being tended to.

The fireworks night is believed to have been attended by around 3,000 people.

Eyewitness reports suggest that fireworks veered off course and into the crowd at around 7pm.

Some people who attended the event said on social media they saw fireworks flying past them.

Hayley Louise Flint said: "We left after a stray firework flew past my son and nephews face we grabbed them and left!"

Emma Redley said: "My son took some of a rogue firework to the chin. He's five.

"He was terrified. Such a shame. Can't fault the first aiders."

The event at the club on Lichfield Road was billed online as a 'Fireworks Extravaganza' in association with Monumental Fireworks, with tickets costing £5 or free for under 16s.

The Express & Star has tried to contact Stone Swynnerton Park Cricket Club for comment.