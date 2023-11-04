Several people reportedly injured after fireworks 'go into crowd' at organised display

The incident took place at an event hosted by Stone Swynnerton Park Cricket Club, in Stone, on Friday night.

The event is thought to have been attended by around 3,000 people.

Eyewitness reports suggest that fireworks veered off course and into the crowd at around 7pm, and that approximately six people were hit.

Some people who attended the event reported on social media that they had seen fireworks flying past them.

Hayley Louise Flint said: "We left after a stray firework flew past my son and nephews face we grabbed them and left!"

Emma Redley said: "My son took some of a rogue firework to the chin. He's five.

"He was terrified. Such a shame. Can't fault the first aiders."

The event at the club on Lichfield Road was billed online as a 'Fireworks Extravaganza' in association with Monumental Fireworks, with tickets costing £5 or free for under 16s.

The Express & Star has tried to contact Stone Swynnerton Park Cricket Club for comment.