Stone's Christmas lights show will go on - with energy-saving bulbs

Stone's Christmas lights in 2017

Rising costs have led to a number of festive events being cut back in some towns.

But energy-saving lights are being used in Stone, town councillors heard on Tuesday and the bill is expected to be around £800 for the festive season.

Councillor Jill Hood said: “The lights we use are environmentally friendly and we are getting good value for money. There will be Christmas trees for local businesses.

“The Christmas lights switch-on is November 17. We have been contacted by Rooftop Studios and we are very pleased they are going to come along.

“The main film this Christmas will be Matilda so they will have a theme, with songs and dances from Matilda. We also have Sam Lloyd who will be joining us as compère.”

Local children will be getting into the festive spirit too, with a Christmas card competition and the return of the combined schools choir to entertain revellers at the November 17 switch on.

Families flocked back to Stone High Street last year when the event returned in physical form. The 2020 light switch-on was a virtual one, due to the Covid pandemic, but thousands of viewers from around the world watched the event online.

Stone Town Council is also now planning ahead for 2023, when it hopes to host events including a classic car display, puppet festival and St George’s Day celebration.