Council postpones open day and pays tribute to Queen

The Union Flag at half mast in Stonefield Park, Stone

The event was due to take place on Saturday, September 17 at the Station Road offices and council chamber as part of the national Heritage Open Days.

Visitors would have had the opportunity to view the chamber, speak to the Mayor and fellow councillors and see historical items on display. But the council has now announced the event will not take place as scheduled after the nation lost its long-serving monarch on Thursday.

Town Mayor Jonathan Powell said: “I was saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. I will be writing to the Royal House to express condolences on behalf of the councillors and staff at the town council and the residents of Stone.”

The council will fly its High Street flag at half mast during the mourning period and the Union Flag will be flown at half mast in Stonefield Park. Residents will be able to pay their own tributes at St Michael and St Wulfad’s Church.

Floral tributes can be laid at designated areas. And a book of condolence can be signed at the church between 9am and 6pm.

The town council began putting plans in place a number of years ago to mark the passing of senior members of the Royal Family. Actions include the issuing of black arm bands to council officers and members, to be worn on all official occasions during the period of mourning.