Four men taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M6

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision between junctions 14 for Stafford and 15 for Stoke-on-Trent at 8.41pm on Tuesday.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car.

A WMAS spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found four patients, all men.

“One of them was treated for serious injuries whilst a second was treated for potentially serious injuries.

“Two other men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before all four were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”