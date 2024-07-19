Workshops for Stafford’s High Street Boost scheme

A series of free workshops has been announced as part of the High Street Boost Stafford campaign recently launched by Stafford Borough Council with consultancy Good2Great, who have retail sector experience across the Midlands.

“We are excited to be hosting four events for the town’s independent shops and businesses, covering everything from digital marketing strategies to customer and community engagement techniques, sales, window dressing, marketing and administration,” said Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“These will be dynamic interactive workshops designed to transform Stafford’s retailers – it is a great opportunity for independent businesses to enhance their operations, attract more customers and increase profitability.”

The training has been compiled with Carmel Allen, managing director of Tate and formerly creative director for brands such as Heal’s, the Conran Shop and Linley and who was named retailer of the year by Homes and Gardens magazine. Workshop participants will be able to hear directly from Carmel and tap into her expertise on subjects such as social media, reputation management, signage and merchandising.

Following the workshops Good2Great will offer a programme of one-to-one support ensuring retailers get targeted assistance at their business premises.

“Our mentors have all run their own high street businesses and offer real world experience, many having gained experience in large well known High Street brands and have been selected due to their proven track records so we are confident of success,” Sally added.

The workshops will be at The Posthouse in Greengate Street, on Tuesday, July 23 from 5.45pm to 7.15pm; Wednesday, July 31 from 5.45pm to 7.15pm; Thursday, August 22 from 8.30am to 10am and Tuesday, September 17 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Places are limited to 20 businesses per event and places can be booked at good-2-great-8499938.hs-sites.com/staffordhighstreetboost

The retail initiative is one part of a £500,000 programme being rolled out to help businesses in Stafford Borough, backed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Rob Kenney, borough council deputy leader with responsibility for town centres, said: “The Guildhall and the Co-op will grab the headlines as they are the high-profile projects in the town centre. But equally important is the need to grow our new and existing businesses and this programme demonstrates the council’s ambition to do just that across the borough.”