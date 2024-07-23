HGV driver found 'paralytically drunk' after multiple crashes reported in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit were called to an area of Stafford on Monday evening after receiving reports of multiple road traffic collisions involving a heavy goods vehicle.

The officers intercepted the lorry at around 8pm.

After the driver refused to provide a sample of breath at the roadside, he was arrested and remanded into custody.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said on social media: "Reports of multiple RTC’s with this HGV at fault in Stafford.

"Intercepted and the driver paralytically drunk.

The driver of this HGV was arrested. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

"Refused to provide a sample of breath roadside and now on his way to the cells.

"We shall be looking to remand him before the courts tomorrow morning."