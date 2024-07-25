Stafford man named as four held on suspicion of murder

The man died in Normacot in the early hours of Monday and has been named as 21-year-old Thapelo Jali, known as TJ.

Staffordshire Police launched our investigation after being called by the ambulance service to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest on Buccleuch Road, Normacot, at 12.50am on Monday

Mr Jali was found in an alleyway with serious injuries and nothing could be done to save him.

Four men, aged 20, 23, 26 and 45, all from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday. A magistrate has granted detectives extra time to interview the suspects.

An online portal has been created where people can leave information and any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage they may have.

It can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS24L17-PO1.

To report any information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppes on 0800 555 111.