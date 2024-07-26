Four men charged with murder after the death of Stafford man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thapelo Jali, 21, from Stafford died after being found with serious injuries in the early hours of Monday.

Staffordshire Police launched a murder investigation after being called by West Midlands Ambulance Service which had reports that a man was in cardiac arrest on Buccleuch Road, Normacot.

Sadly, nothing could be done to save him.

On Friday evening, the said that Ezaan Hussain, 20, Tuheed Hussain, 23, Tayyab Hussain, 26 and Zubair Hussain, 45, all of Longton, have been charged with murder.

They appeared at the Newcastle Magistrates Court on Friday morning and were remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at a crown court to be determined on Monday.

It also said that specialist officers continue to support Thapelo’s family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

In the update, it said: "Four men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Normacot.

"We launched our investigation after being called by the ambulance service to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest on Buccleuch Road, Normacot, at 12.50am on Monday, July 22.

"Thapelo Jali, aged 21, was found in an alleyway with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him.

"Ezaan Hussain, 20, Tuheed Hussain, 23, Tayyab Hussain, 26 and Zubair Hussain, 45, all of Longton, have been charged with murder.

"They appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre this morning, Friday, July 26, and were remanded in custody ahead of an appearance on at a crown court to be determined on July 29.

"Specialist officers continue to support Thapelo’s family, who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."