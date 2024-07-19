Drink drive arrest made after crash near pub leaves motorcyclist injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police and paramedics were called to Forton, near Stafford, just after 10.15pm on Wednesday when they received reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike outside The Swan Inn on Eccleshall Road.

Staffordshire Police said the rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers have arrested a 36-year-old man from Newport, Shropshire, on suspicion of drink driving, possession of a class B drug and attempting to possess a class B drug.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 747 of 17 July, or by using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.