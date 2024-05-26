Two teenagers killed in car crash as two others suffer serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police is investigating after the 18-year-old male driver of a Ford Ka and his 17-year-old male front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene last night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Cannock Road just before midnight to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving four casualties.

The force said despite the efforts of the crews the males did not survive.

Two 17-year-old female passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Sgt Richard Moors, of Staffordshire and West Midlands Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the young people who have tragically lost their lives and those who have suffered injuries.

“Specialist officers are supporting their families at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected. A full and detailed investigation is now under way to establish the cause of the collision.”

Witnesses who saw the collision, or the vehicle prior to the incident should contact the officers via email via ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101 quoting incident number 813 of 25 May, or message via Live Chat on the force website.