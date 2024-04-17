Spring into running with Shropshire club's Couch to 5k programme that welcomes all

Newport & District Running Club's programme is designed for people with no running experience at all, so anyone can go from a standing start to being able to run 5k in a matter of weeks.

The programme starts at 6.30pm next Wednesday, April 24 and involves weekly structured sessions with trained run leaders as well as refreshments at each session.

Newport members running in Dawley in 2019

It will build up to a 'graduation' for all the participants at the Isabel Trail parkrun in Stafford on June 29, when runners will take on the free, weekly 5k parkrun alongside members of the public, supported by the club.

Joining the 10-week programme costs £10 in total. Anyone who joins the running club after completing the course will receive a £10 deduction from their membership fee for the first year.

To register or learn more, email secretary.ndrc@gmail.com.