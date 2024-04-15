Funeral for cyclist killed in crash with lorry to be held tomorrow

Una Brandreth, 56, from Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Manse Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at about 8.10am on March 19.

Her funeral service will be held at St John the Baptist RC Church, Great Haywood, at 10.30am tomorrow.

A wake will be held afterwards at Aston Marina, near Stone.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to In2scienceUK, which encourages young people in science.

Following her death, a family statement issued via Police Scotland said: “Una was a much-loved sister, mother and daughter, and will be much missed by everyone who knew her.

“We are asking for privacy at what is a very difficult time for us all as we come to terms with our loss.

“We would like to say that we are massively grateful to all the emergency services that were involved in this tragic incident and to everybody else that stopped to help Una.”