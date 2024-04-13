The canalside cafe tucked away amongst woodland walks offering tasty food and friendly welcome

The cafe at Canalside Farm in Great Haywood in Stafford has been a popular feature of the farm and shop for a decade, providing families, cyclists, walkers and visitors of all ages with a selection of meals, snacks and drinks.

Visitors looking to get out of the cold or looking to rest their legs after a long ride or walk are greeted by a light and bright cafe, coloured in white and featuring a large area for people to sit down and look out over the Trent and Mersey canal.

They are also able to order from a menu featuring full England breakfasts, jacket potatoes and fish and chips or, if they fancy something lighter, there is a wide selection of cakes and bakes, plus hot drinks such as tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

The cafe came to life 10 years ago when co-owner Anna Barton said people had started saying how good it would be to see one and the farm decided to take the plunge.

Anna Barton said the cafe was a warm and welcoming place

She recalls: "We've had a farm shop here in some shape or form for about 20 years and we had put in a bigger farm shop with a butchery and deli about 15 years ago.

"After about five years of that shop, we'd heard a lot of people saying how nice it would be to have a cafe there as we're in a beautiful location on the Trent and Mersey canal and we're on a canal towpath route, with plenty of boaters and cyclists going past.