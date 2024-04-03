Motorway closed after two car crash causes spillage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic on the M6 northbound was stopped on Tuesday night between junctions 12 and 13 just after 7pm after a collision between two cars, which resulted in a fuel spillage.

Members of National Highways and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene and worked to make the road safe and treat the people in the cars for any injuries incurred at the scene.

The motorway was closed for around an hour before two lanes were reopened at around 8.05pm and all lanes reopened just after 10.30pm after officers from National Highways confirmed that the surface was safe to use.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that no injuries were suffered and all three patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a three-car RTC on the northbound M6, between junctions 12 and 13, at 6.34pm.

"Four ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"On arrival we discovered three patients, all of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene."

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: "Two cars were involved in an RTC on the M6 northbound between junctions 12 and 13 at around 6.40pm, resulting in a fuel spillage.

"All lanes were initially blocked but two were reopened at around 8.05pm and all lanes re-opened shortly after 10.30pm once the surface had been treated and was safe to use."