Residents warned to keep cars secure after spate of keyless thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit has put out a warning to people in Stafford and Stone around keyless car thefts.

It said that that cars are being stolen from houses using electronic relay devices to access the cars and has offered advice for people to follow to better secure their cars.

This includes locking and securing garages and driveways, ensuring keys are safely kept stowed away, having professionally fitted car alarms and immobilisers and keeping cars away from communication areas.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "We have seen an increase in car theft across the south of the county, in particular the Stafford and Stone areas.

Criminals are committing Car Key Burglaries or using electronic relay devices.

"Please see the below advice to help prevent these thefts and secure your property.

"If you have a garage it is better to keep your car inside it, locked and secure and if you have gates securing your driveway area make sure you keep them closed and locked.

Staffordshire Police have provided this image to show how the keyless crime works. Photo: Staffordshire Police

"Think about where you keep your car keys at home. Please ensure your Home is secure with all doors and windows locked.

"Do not leave vehicle keys in an area that is visible to a prospective thief and consider the use of sash jammers. This can add extra security to doors and windows

"Consider using timer switches for lights and, if required, consider getting a professionally fitted car alarm and/or immobiliser.

"If you have to park your vehicle on your driveway or on the street, consider using additional security devices, make sure the area is well lit, ensure the vehicle is secure and that nothing of value is left in it – i.e. tools, laptops, money, route finder

"If you have parked on your driveway or outside your house, do not leave your car windows open

"Have you heard the locking noise? Have the lights flashed? Don't assume your vehicle has locked when using a key fob. Pull the door handle to make sure

"If your car has a 'keyless' system, keep keys far away from the car to disrupt communication range. Keep the key in a Faraday wallet or pouch,consider using a steering wheel lock for extra protection

"If you have more than one vehicle, perhaps consider blocking the preferred target vehicle by parking the less desirable vehicle in front of it.

"We will continue proactive patrols during the hours of darkness to deter these criminals."