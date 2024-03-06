Express & Star
HMO plans unveiled for vacant pub

A vacant Stafford pub could be turned into a 12-bedroom house if plans are approved by the borough council.

By Kerry Ashdown
The Hop Pole in Stafford. Photo: Google

Planning permission has already been granted to convert The Hop Pole in Sandon Road into a home.

A new application has now come forward to change the use of the premises into a 12-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO). A single storey extension, conversion of an existing garage and external alterations to create two windows are also proposed.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The current public house has a planning approval for conversion into a four-bed dwelling, so the change of use to a HMO will not cause a loss of community infrastructure. A new small single storey extension is proposed within the existing courtyard and will not be seen from the road or overlook any neighbouring property.”

