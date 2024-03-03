Temporary traffic lights on main Stafford road from Monday for early work on improvement project

Investigative works are due to take place next week to carefully plan the full scheme on the A34, between Weeping Cross and Queensville, later this year.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday until March 22, while workers are on site.

The scheme is part of a £9 million package of improvements through the Government's Levelling Up Fun, which will see new walking and cycling routes along the A34 in Stafford and Cannock, in addition to road repairs.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: "The A34 project will bring considerable long-term improvements along this stretch of the road for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists, with the main scheme getting underway later this year.

"Investigative works are needed ahead of the main scheme and unfortunately some temporary traffic management is necessary. The signals will only be in operation off-peak to minimise disruption and manually operated so traffic flow can be monitored.

"We’d ask that people allow additional travel time if travelling on this section of road during the works period and apologise for any inconvenience."

Two-way traffic signals will be operated manually on Radford Bank, near Meadow Ridge on weekdays only between 9.30am and 3pm. The left-hand area at the top of Radford Bank to turn onto the A513/Baswich Lane will also be closed throughout this period.