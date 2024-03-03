Stafford company wants to expand food and drink operation at Beaconside site

New Beacon Group operates a business village and conference centre as well as a gym and soccer centre at the former Staffordshire University site.

It has applied to Stafford Borough Council to operate from 6am-2.30am seven days a week.

The application, if approved, would also include a licence for the sale of alcohol during these times.

Anyone wishing to make representations or comments can do so by March 28 in writing to the Licensing Officer, Stafford Borough Council, Civic Centre, Riverside, Stafford, ST16 3AQ