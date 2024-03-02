Community rallies to fund funeral for army veteran who lay undiscovered for 16 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around 150 veterans and ex-soldiers and many more friends and people who wished to pay their respects to Roger Southern crowded into Stafford Crematorium on Friday.

Mr Southern died at his flat in Alexandra Road, Stafford, on January 17 but, tragically, was not found until February 2.

He faced having a pauper's funeral after attempts to raise funds from the Stafford branch of the Royal British Legion and armed forces charity SSAFA were rebuffed.

Stafford soldier ROger Southern makes his final journey after passing away at 56. Friends and members of the Staffordshire Regiment Association (Stafford branch) rallied round to make sure he had a proper funeral

Gil Mould, a fellow former soldier, pays his respect to Stafford veteran Roger Southern.

Over £5,000 was raised in 48 hours from a GoFundMe page when it became clear it was needed to provide a proper ceremony for the 56-year-old who had seen active service in the former Staffordshire Regiment in a 15-year military career.

Regulars at the Star and Garter pub on Wolverhampton Road, where Roger was a customer, also provided over £300 from a collection towards the costs.

The coffin of Roger Southern at his funeral at Stafford Crematorium. Around 200 people including 150 former serving soldiers packed the chapel for the service

A fellow veteran pays tribute to Stafford soldier Roger Southern.

Former soldiers and colleagues formed a guard of honour as Roger's coffin was brought into the grounds of the crematorium and tributes were paid inside to the avid Wolves fan who also served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Dave Lovell, the chairman of the Staffordshire Regiment Association (Stafford Branch), which set up the fundraiser said it was a fitting send off for someone who had served his country so well.

He said: "There must have been over 200 mourners at the crematorium, Roger was well liked and there was a great military representation from the town as well which is very important given his background.

"When it became clear he was going to need help, the regiment association started the page and within 48 hours the target had been reached so I would like to send my heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and all those who turned out for the funeral.

A picture of Roger Southern, a former soldier from Stafford who has died aged 56. His funeral was at Stafford Crematorium on Friday.

The last post plays at Roger Southern's funeral

"But it does raise the question of the information we were given by the Royal British Legion and the SSAFA who said locally that they couldn't help because he wasn't a member.

"From what we understand they could have approached their head offices to try and release some funds or raise some money but in the end, we as an association which is a self-funding charity took it on ourselves.

"It is something I will be asking questions about but today probably isn't that day I am just glad, and we are as an association, that Roger could get a fitting send off."