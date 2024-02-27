Funds raised for funeral of Stafford army veteran who died at his flat but was not discovered for 16 days

Roger Southern, aged 56, died at his flat in Alexandra Road, Stafford on January 17 but tragically was not found until February 2.

The former member of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and Staffordshire Regiment, who served in the military for more than 15 years, had no known family and it appeared there would be no funds to pay for his funeral.

But members of the Staffordshire Regiment Association (Stafford Branch) sprang into action after attempts to get funding from the Royal British Legion and the SSFA armed forces charity failed and they set up a Go Fund Me page which has raised £5,747.