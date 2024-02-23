Black Country brewery launches new pub on site of old Wetherspoons

The great and good of Stafford came to the Butler's Bell on Gaolgate Street on Thursday evening to enjoy an evening of drink, food and entertainment in the newest pub by Davenports.

The My Local concept is the latest from Davenports

The brewery, which is based in Smethwick, has opened the new pub on the site of a former Wetherspoons as the first My Local pub in the county, bringing in a concept of a local pub that is accessible to anyone looking for a place to have a drink and meet friends.

Plenty of people attended the opening night event at the pub

Invited guests from across Stafford businesses and other parts of the town were invited to be the first to sample the many different drinks on offer, from standard favourites like Peroni, Madri, Carling and Guinness to glasses of red and white wine and spirits.

The drink options are large, with plenty of drinks available

There was also a selection of Davenports original beers on offer, including Original and Gold Ale on tap for anyone fancying the beer that made the brand famous, with Davenports managing director Baron Wayne Davenport there to meet and greet people as they arrived on behalf of the company.