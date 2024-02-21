Police appeal after accident in Stafford area

Officers attended the scene of a collision on the A5013 in the Walton area just after 2.15pm involving a white Vauxhall Mokka and red Citroen Belingo.

A man, driving the Berlingo, was taken to hospital with head injuries whilst a woman who was a passenger was also taken to hospital with shoulder and neck injuries.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

The male driver of the Mokka was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help.

They can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 385 of February 29 or by messaging them via Live Chat on the police website.