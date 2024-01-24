Changes approved for entrance of new supported living flats

Stafford Borough Council granted permission for the redevelopment of the former Truview site on land between Marston Road and Sandon Road three years ago.

But it later became necessary to alter the access to the site. An application came forward last year to vary two conditions of the previous planning approval.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the latest application said: “It has since become apparent that there is a discrepancy between the approved access and the ownership boundary, meaning that the access needs to be moved south by approximately 1.5m to keep it within the ownership boundary. Moving the access road results in the necessity to re-design blocks 1-3 to remove the small porch to the north.”

Common ward representative councillor Aidan Godfrey called in the latest application for consideration by the planning committee due to local' concern about an increase of traffic on an already busy mini-roundabout.

Councillor Godfrey said: “Moving the entry or exit will make this road feature more dangerous. This is a major change to the original application that will affect residents and motorists.

“The application shows mistakes were made re land ownership on the original application. The committee should be allowed to decide if the new application, that replaces the original and the withdrawn amended one, are suitable for this area.

“This is the historic centre of the shoemaking industry in the town and the buildings and appearance of the area should be protected for future generations, this development is not in keeping with this culturally important area. The scale and appearance of the proposed building will be out of keeping with the historic buildings that will surround it.”

Planning officers recommended the latest application for approval. On Wednesday planning committee members voted to accept the condition changes.