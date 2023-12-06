Man dies after accident in Stafford town centre
A man has after an accident involving a pedestrian and a bus in Stafford this morning.
By Paul Jenkins
Police and ambulance crews were called to Bridge Street in the town centre at around 11.40 this morning which was closed off.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a male patient.
“Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to the extent of his injuries, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”