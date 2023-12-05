'He touched so many people's hearts': Family of man found dead in Stafford murder probe pay tribute

Staffordshire Police was called to an address on Oberton Gardens at 9.15pm on November 21 following concerns for a man.

Lee Harrison was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, prompting a murder investigation by police.

A 31-year-old man, also from Stafford, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Now, the family of Lee Harrison have spoken out in tribute to their lost loved one.

A statement issued through Staffordshire Police says: "He touched so many people's hearts. We have been contacted by so many friends who remember Lee as we do, which has been comforting at this overwhelming time."

Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald, said: "I can’t imagine what Lee’s family are feeling right now. My thoughts and condolences are very much with them as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss.

"Our investigation is very much ongoing and I’d ask people not to speculate about what happened. I’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information and those who have engaged with officers in the area."

Anyone with information in connection to the incident should contact Staffordshire Police using the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K19-PO1

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.