Police have said that the situation "remains as it was" as they continue to investigate an incident where a Stafford woman was found dead in her home on Monday afternoon.

The woman was discovered in a flat by police and declared dead by ambulance workers soon after.

A 33-year-old man from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of murder, with police saying the "situation remains as it was".

At the time of the arrest, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a man after a woman's body was found inside a flat in Stafford.

"We were called to Wolverhampton Road at 1.20pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 27 November) to reports a woman’s body had been found. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

"A 33-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting the woman’s family."

Police are continuing to appeal for information through their Major Incident Public Portal, which can be accessed at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K20-PO1.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through the crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.

Residents who live near the address said they were in shock after the discovery, with one resident saying it was "a big shock.

The resident said: "All I know about it is what the police told me when they knocked on my door to ask if I had any cameras, and I'll be honest, It's come as a big shock.

"I only moved here in May and the area and town have always seemed really nice and quiet, so I'm really shocked to hear that someone's been found dead."

The investigation continues.