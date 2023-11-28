Residents in shock after woman's body found in Stafford flat prompting murder probe

A home on Wolverhampton Road, Stafford, remained cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon as officers from Staffordshire Police started a murder investigation.

The woman was discovered in a flat by police on Monday afternoon and declared deceased by ambulance workers soon after. A 33-year-old man from Stafford has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two police cars and a pair of forensic vehicles remained outside the home, near the Star and Garter pub on the road which leads into Stafford town centre.

An unmarked van also arrived at the house on Tuesday afternoon to remove the woman's body, while forensic officers and community support officers remained at the scene.

Residents living nearby have been coming to terms with the death.

One local man said the first he had heard about the incident was when the police knocked on his door.

A police cordon could be seen at the front of the house

Describing it as a "big shock", he said: "All I know about it is what the police told me when they knocked on my door to ask if I had any cameras and, I'll be honest, it's come as a big shock.

"I only moved here in May and the area and town has always seemed really nice and quiet, so I'm really shocked to hear that someone's been found dead."

Another woman, who asked not to be named, said she was worried for her children.

She said: "We had the police come by to check our cameras, but we only know that a woman died.

"It's very worrying as I do wonder about how safe my children are, but I've always known this area to be safe and I don't remember anything happening around here or in Stafford in general."

Forensic officers take a break while working at the scene

For most residents, it had been hard to find out what had happened, with most people only finding out either through a knock on the door or through a second-hand conversation with other people.

A local shopkeeper, who asked not to be named, said he'd only heard about it because the police came into his shop.

He said: "I've been told by the police what happened as they wanted to know if we had a camera facing where the house is.

"It's not something I've heard happen around here as you don't get these sorts of incidents in Stafford."