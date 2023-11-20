Around 12,000 people were in the town centre as the Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Andy Cooper, flicked the switch to light up the skies and spark a firework display from the roof of the Guildhall in the Market Square.

The music and stars of this year’s Stafford Gatehouse Theatre panto, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, kept families and shoppers entertained before the stage was set for the traditional countdown to the turning on of the lights.

Thousands join the party as Christmas lights go on in Stafford

The event took place in the recently refurbished Market Square on Saturday.

Throughout the day there were stalls, street theatre, and traditional fairground rides.

The festive extravaganza is run by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council.

After the lights and firework display, local band the Cartoon Kings, returned for more live music to bring the curtain down on another successful switch on day.

The Mayor said: “It was amazing to see so many people in the county town - and what a great atmosphere.

"I hope everyone had a wonderful time. There is so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes and I want to thank all those involved for making this such a fantastic event.”

There is a packed programme of other Christmas festivities taking place over the next few weeks in Stafford including the Christmas Market next Saturday, the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church from December 6, the Festive Farmers’ Market on December 9 and the Stafford Walking Street in the town centre on December 14.