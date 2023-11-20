Pub chain offers up free carvery offer - but there's a catch

Pub chain Greene King are offering the free carvery from its Stafford pub the King's Horse and Wednesfield pub the Nickelodeon to anyone who can finish a Carvery Sundae, which combines one of the chain's popular desserts with gravy.

The limited-edition Carvery Sundae consists of either the brand’s "ultimate ice cream sundae", which is two scoops each of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Twix, Maltesers and Smarties or the Choctastic Sundae of one scoop each of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, lava cookie, Twix, Maltesers and Smarties.

Each will come with a ladle of Greene King Pub & Carvery’s own gravy drizzled on top.

Customers will need to ask for a topping of gravy on their sundae when ordering, and anyone who finishes the Carvery Sundae will get their next carvery meal for free.

The Carvery Sundae will be available only on Sunday, November 26 and Sunday, December 3 and anyone completing the challenge will receive a free carvery on their next visit.

Sophie Howells, Marketing Manager for Greene King Pub & Carvery said, “The Carvery Sundae is the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, featuring two types of ice cream, and a wide range of toppings.

"The hot gravy might not be for everyone, but it certainly makes for a unique experience and, best of all, if you finish it, you get your next carvery on us.

“Once you’ve polished off your Carvery Sundae, a team member will give you a receipt to redeem a carvery meal the next time you’re in the pub.”

As well as a range of ice cream and other desserts, customers at Greene King Pub & Carvery can enjoy a selection of three 14-hour slow cooked glazed meats, available every day.

To find out more about the challenge and the nearest pub to take it, go to greeneking.co.uk/pubs-near-me/pub-and-carvery