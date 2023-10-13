M6 open as normal today following resurfacing after major closure

Traffic building up on the day of the collision.

The resurfacing of the M6 motorway Northbound between Junction 13 for Penkridge and Junction 14 for Stafford was completed overnight, and the road is now open as normal, National Highways have confirmed.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision which took place around 1am on Thursday morning.

All four lanes on the motorway required resurfacing due to a 'substantial' diesel spillage.