Stafford Wilko to reopen as Poundland on Saturday

Wilko in Stafford is reopening as Poundland

The Broad Street store had shut on September 12.

After announcing it had secured agreement with administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers to take an option on a number of Wilko store leases, Poundland has confirmed the Wilko in Stafford will re resume trading as a Poundland on Saturday morning.

Customers will be able to find a range of Poundland favourites in store alongside any existing clearance items from its time as a Wilko.

Poundland retail director Darren Kay said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly in Stafford – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in the store, but we know customers will appreciate a store that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s got its shutters closed.

“We’d encourage customers old and new to come and say hello to their new Poundland team from this coming Saturday.”