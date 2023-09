XL Bully meet-up taking place in Stafford park on Saturday, as police say 'we will be in the area'

By Eleanor Lawson Stafford Published: Just now

A meeting of XL Bully owners and their dogs has been planned for a Stafford park on Saturday as organisers say they want to show the "true colours" of the breed.

A meet-up of XL Bully dogs and their owners will take place in Stafford on Saturday. It comes as a similar event in Birmingham has U-turned on plans for a protest walk by telling owners not to bring their dogs after receiving criticism online.