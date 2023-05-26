Illegal vapes worth £72,000 seized from van in Staffordshire

The illegal vapes were seized from the back of a van

Trading Standards officers made the discovery on May 21 when the motorist, who was travelling between Stafford and Manchester, was stopped by police.

The items, which include more than 6,000 illegal and oversized vapes, have been confiscated, with an investigation expected to follow.

More than 6,000 vapes were seized in the operation

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: "This was a significant seizure and it's great to get these products off the streets.

"UK laws limit how much nicotine and e-liquid is contained in vapes and which health warnings are required on packaging.

"The products are also becoming more popular as an alternative to cigarettes but as their popularity increases, so does the frequency of illegal and counterfeit products.

The vapes had a street value of around £72,000

"Illegal vapes come in a variety of shapes and sizes and more worryingly is that the products are becoming more popular with children, with increasing numbers trying them.

"Our officers are working closely with the police to tackle the issue and remove illegal products from the marketplace."

Over the past 12 months, Trading Standards officers have received more than 9,400 illegal vapes with a street value of £113,000 in the county.