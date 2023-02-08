First phase of works begin ahead of major road improvement scheme this summer

The A34 Stone Road. Photo: Google

This summer, work is scheduled to begin on improving the Redhill roundabout junction on the A34 Stone Road, together with improvements to the A513 Beaconside, which will see the stretch up to Parkside Avenue modified to a dual carriageway road.

All works are being managed and funded by housing developer Taylor Wimpey, which is building the Marston Grange development north of Beaconside.

Initial works will include utility company diversions and hedge and tree clearance so that road widening can take place.

Temporary lane closures will be needed during this first phase.

The main scheme this summer will see permanent traffic signals and three lanes installed at each approach to Redhill roundabout.

There will also be improvements to the Parkside Avenue junctions and with Newbold Drive and Andrus Way on the new development.

It is expected to take approximately 12 months.

People will be able to keep up to date with works progress by visiting staffordshire.gov.uk/highways/roadworks/stafford

Work to build a roundabout to provide access to the new Pets at Home development north of Redhill is set to be completed in the autumn.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “The improvements to Redhill roundabout and Beaconside will support the continued growth of Stafford and it will be a major scheme, taking place over 12 months.

“Where there is development, the right infrastructure needs to be in place, and this scheme will ease traffic flow and reduce congestion north of the town.