Abnormal load will close A34 north of Stafford on Saturday

By Adam SmithStaffordPublished:

The movement of an abnormal load will force the closure of a major route north of Stafford on Saturday morning.

The closure on both carriageways of the A34 will take place for a one-and-a-half-hour period between 7am and 11am from the Redhill roundabout to Yarlet Lane. People planning on travelling at this time should allow additional time to take in the diversion route.

The load is being transported from GE Stafford to Cheshire. For safety reasons no vehicles will be allowed on the route during the closure period while the load passes through. It will be escorted by police and the closure lifted as soon as possible.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “With these abnormal load movements along the A34 there is limited flexibility.

“While the load will be transported relatively quickly, we do need the one-and-a-half-hour slot as we are still unsure of the exact time of transportation.Signs will be updated with more precise times on the morning of each closure.

“We’d like to thank people for their patience and understanding during this period.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

