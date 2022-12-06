Family pay tribute to 'caring, kind and generous' man who died in Stafford

Lewis Johns. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Lewis Johns was a pedestrian on the A34 northbound in the Fillybrooks area on the evening of November 7. He was hit by a black VW Polo after falling from a bridge.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the paramedics. The driver of the car stopped to assist police with their inquiries.

His family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken over the death of Lewis. He was a big part of our lives and was always willing to help other people. He was much loved, will be sadly missed and all who knew Lewis will remember him dearly.