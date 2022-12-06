Family pay tribute to 'caring, kind and generous' man who died in Stafford

Lewis Johns was a pedestrian on the A34 northbound in the Fillybrooks area on the evening of November 7. He was hit by a black VW Polo after falling from a bridge.
The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the paramedics. The driver of the car stopped to assist police with their inquiries.
His family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken over the death of Lewis. He was a big part of our lives and was always willing to help other people. He was much loved, will be sadly missed and all who knew Lewis will remember him dearly.
"We sincerely thank the off-duty ambulance and police staff who were present at the scene of this incident and the efforts of those who were mobilised."