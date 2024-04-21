Plans lodged to renovate listed and conservation area buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South Staffordshire Council has announced a series of planning applications taking place at houses in the district, all planned under the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 and Town & Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) Order 2015.

The four sets of work are either set in conservation areas or at listed building in Brewood, Lapley and Burnhill Green in Wolverhampton.

The first set of works would see an existing conservatory demolished and a single-storey flat-roofed extension built at a house on Dean Street in Brewood, set inside a conservation area.

The next set of works would be in Lapley, a small village near to Wheaton Aston, and would see the replacement of sun room roofs and the building of a first floor side extension to a western side projection, plus the installation of solar panels to the main roof at a house on Park Lane, also set inside a conservation area.

There would be another set of works in Brewood planned at the side of the fire station building of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service on Bargate Lane, which would see internal alterations to the existing building and the addition of a demountable building to house a gym on grassed land, also on a conservation area.

Finally, there would be plans to make internal and external alterations to the existing dwelling house and outbuilding at the farmhouse on Burnhill Green, which is a listed building.

South Staffordshire Council has asked that if anyone has any objections or representations about the applications, then they should submit their application via the online portal at sstaffs.gov.uk/planning or by emailing planning@sstaffs.gov.uk, with all applications required to be made by May 8.