Late-night stabbing leaves 'seriously injury' man needing trauma car

Ambulance crews and several police cars rushed to the incident in White Hill at about 2.48am on July 21.

Two paramedic officers, an ambulance crew and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a man with "serious injuries".

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A man received trauma care on scene after sustaining serious injuries.

"He was then conveyed on blue lights to hospital for further trauma care."

White Hill was cordoned off by police on Sunday after the stabbing.

A resident posted on Facebook: "The road was full of police and ambulances around 3.15am this morning.

"The police have been knocking door to door but we do not know what has happened."

The Express & Star has contacted Staffordshire Police for comment.